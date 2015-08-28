A well developed mod that has been in development and tested for over a year. Thanks to the great Team from the Crusader Kings II modding forums and our MP test group. Features: -D&D character classes and adventuring system -Implementation of the Birthright Bloodlines system -A fully populated map with races such a elves, dwarves, humans, goblins, orogs/orcs, gnolls, wraiths, giants, and halflings. -Magic system and creation of magic items -Lots more