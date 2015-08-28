Birthright - a TSR Dungeons and Dragons Setting

Crusader Kings II mod |

A well developed mod that has been in development and tested for over a year. Thanks to the great Team from the Crusader Kings II modding forums and our MP test group. Features: -D&D character classes and adventuring system -Implementation of the Birthright Bloodlines system -A fully populated map with races such a elves, dwarves, humans, goblins, orogs/orcs, gnolls, wraiths, giants, and halflings. -Magic system and creation of magic items -Lots more

Add media RSS Image 4 (view original)
Image 4
embed
share
view previous next
Share Image
Share on Facebook Tweet Email a friend
Embed Image
Post a comment
Sign in or join with:

Only registered members can share their thoughts. So come on! Join the community today (totally free - or sign in with your social account on the right) and join in the conversation.

Details
Date
By
BloodRoyal
Size
636×566
Views
17,241 (2 today)
Options
URL
Embed
Embed Thumb
Share
New
Add media
Feed
RSS